No Time to Die release delayed until 2021

No Time to Die (2020 movie) type Movie genre Spy

Action Adventure

The release of the new 007 movie No Time to Die has been pushed back to 2021 due to the pandemic. On Friday, MGM, Universal, and James Bond franchise producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced that Daniel Craig's final outing as cinema's most famous spy will now be released on April 2 of next year so that it can be seen by "a worldwide theatrical audience."

No Time to Die was first set to debut in November 2019, but was pushed to April 2020 after the movie's original director, Danny Boyle, left the project and was replaced by Cary Fukunaga. In March, it was announced that the film was being delayed again because of the coronavirus and set to debut in the U.K. on Nov. 12 and in North America on Nov. 20.

In his latest adventure, Bond is lured back into the spy game by his old CIA pal Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), who asks him for help in rescuing a kidnapped scientist (David Dencik, from Top of the Lake). This leads Bond to Cuba and onto the trail of Rami Malek’s mysterious and villainous Safin.

The delay of No Time to Die comes as little surprise given the recent postponing of so many other tentpole movies. It is curious, however, that the announcement comes just one day after the video for Billie Eilish's title song was released.

