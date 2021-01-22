No Time to Die release delayed again, to October

No Time to Die (2020 movie) Close Streaming Options

James Bond fans will have to wait even longer to see No Time to Die.

The release of Daniel Craig's final outing as superspy 007 has been pushed yet again to Oct. 8, from April 2. The announcement comes on the heels of rumors that the film's distributors — United Artists in the U.S. and Universal Pictures in international territories — were planning to postpone the film because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No Time to Die was first set to debut in November 2019, but was pushed to April 2020 after the original director, Danny Boyle, left the project and was replaced by Cary Fukunaga. In March 2020, it was announced that the film was being delayed again due to the coronavirus; it was slated to debut in the U.K. on Nov. 12 and in North America on Nov. 20. But last October, No Time to Die was pushed once more, to April 2021.

Universal also announced Thursday that it is delaying the release of the Bob Odenkirk-starring action movie Nobody and Edgar Wright's psychological thriller Last Night in Soho. Nobody has been pushed to April 2, from Feb. 26, while Last Night in Soho has been bumped to Oct. 22, from April 23. The studio also dated Ambulance, a thriller directed by Michael Bay and starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Yayha Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza González, for Feb. 18, 2022.

Sony Pictures also delayed several film releases Thursday: Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway has moved to June 11, from April 2; Cinderella has moved to July 16, from Feb. 5; Ghostbusters: Afterlife has moved to Nov. 11, from June 11; Uncharted has moved to Feb. 11, 2022, from July 16, 2021; and Morbius has moved to January 21, 2022, from October 8, 2021.

