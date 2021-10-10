No Time to Die nabs $56 million in debut weekend

No Time to Die didn't have quite as much life at the box office as hoped.

Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond earned $56 million domestically in its debut weekend, falling short of the projected $60 million to $70 million at the box office. Internationally, No Time To Die has pulled in more than $300 million.

The film, which cost $250 million to produce, has a history of COVID-related delays, having been bumped from February 2020 to April 2020, then to November 2020 and April 2021 before finally hitting theaters this weekend. The shifting dates reflect the filmmakers' desire to see this latest installment of the franchise in theaters, according to MGM's Michael De Luca.

"It was important to us to release this movie so fans could watch James Bond as it's intended to be enjoyed—on the big screen," De Luca said.

The studio spent $100 million on marketing, including a $4.5 million Super Bowl spot in February 2020, with each subsequent delay adding to the overall costs.

EW critic Leah Greenblatt gave No Time To Die a B, calling it "a bittersweet, bombastic farewell." The film also stars Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Ralph Fiennes, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Naomie Harris.

Tom Hardy's superhero sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage slipped to second place at the box office with $32 million. Its debut the weekend before smashed pandemic-era earnings records by hauling in $90.1 million. This also marked the second-best October debut for any film.

Rounding out the top five at this weekend's box office were The Addams Family 2 with $10 million, Shang-Chi and the Legen of the Ten Rings with $4.2 million, and The Many Saints of Newark. The latter, which debuted Oct. 1 both in theaters and on HBO Max streaming, raked in $1.45 million in earnings.