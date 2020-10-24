No Time to Die still coming to cinemas despite reports of talks with streaming services

EW has learned that MGM is still planning to release No Time to Die in cinemas and that the film is not for sale. On Friday, Bloomberg reported that MGM, which is distributing Daniel Craig's last 007 film in the US, had spoken with both Apple and Netflix about releasing the film directly to streaming. But according to a spokesperson for MGM, the movie will still be released in April 2021 on big screens.

Back in March, it was announced that No Time to Die was being delayed because of the coronavirus and would debut in in North America on Nov. 20. Then, on Oct. 2, the film was pushed back again to April 2, 2021, as it became clear that many cinemas were remaining closed due to the virus.

"Here's the deal," said Craig during a subsequent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "This thing is just bigger than all of us, and we just want people to go and see this movie in the right way and safe way. Cinemas all around the world are closed at the moment and we want to release the movie at the same time all around the world and this isn't the right time."

"We are not commenting on the rumor," a spokesperson for MGM told EW on Saturday. "The film is not for sale. The movie will release in April 2021 in theaters."