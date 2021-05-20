Director's new crime drama stars Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Brendan Fraser, and more. See the teaser and first look photos here.

Steven Soderbergh's No Sudden Move locks and loads all-star cast in retro first look

The ensemble cast in Steven Soderbergh's new crime drama No Sudden Move is targeting a world premiere at the Tribeca Festival.

Warner Bros. unveiled Thursday a trio of first look photos and a teaser trailer (above) for the Oscar-winning filmmaker's new, star-studded throwback thriller that's set to debut on June 18 as the Centerpiece Gala selection at the 2021 Tribeca Festival in New York City.

No Sudden Move Steven Soderbergh's new movie 'No Sudden Move' stars an ensemble cast including Benicio Del Toro and Don Cheadle. | Credit: Claudette Barius/Warner Bros.

The film stars Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, Jon Hamm, David Harbour, Brendan Fraser, Ray Liotta, Amy Seimetz, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig "muMs" Grant, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, and Bill Duke in a tale about a group of small-time criminals hired to steal a simple document in 1954 Detroit, though when their mission goes horribly wrong, they learn their initial plot might have been a front for something darker.

No Sudden Move Credit: Claudette Barius/Warner Bros.

"A year ago I was on lockdown in Tribeca, so I never imagined we could return 12 months later with a new movie screening for a live audience in our neighborhood," Soderbergh said in a press statement, while festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal called the film a "crowd-pleaser" that will play perfectly "under the New York skyline."

Elsewhere, the 2021 Tribeca Festival will hold a mixture of screenings and panel events throughout New York, including premieres for In the Heights, a new Anthony Bourdain documentary, and cast reunions for films like Fargo, The Royal Tenenbaums, and more.

No Sudden Move Benicio Del Toro stars in Steven Soderbergh's 'No Sudden Move' first look photos. | Credit: Claudette Barius/Warner Bros.

No Sudden Move debuts July 1 on HBO Max. See the first look photos and teaser trailer above. The 2021 Tribeca Festival runs June 9 to June 20.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Hacks star Hannah Einbinder is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.