Steven Soderbergh has famously visited a variety of genres in his career but the Ocean's Eleven and Logan Lucky filmmaker seems to have a particular fondness for the crime movie. His latest is No Sudden Move (out on HBO Max, July 1), a twisty period thriller whose stacked cast includes Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Frankie Shaw, Bill Duke, Julia Fox, and Ray Liotta. We thought it would be fun to ask the aforementioned thesps to name their favorite crime movie. And so it proved...

No Sudden Move Benicio Del Toro stars in Steven Soderbergh's 'No Sudden Move' first look photos. | Credit: Claudette Barius/Warner Bros.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: So what is your favorite crime movie?

JON HAMM: Out of Sight. That wasn't the first Soderbergh film I'd seen obviously, but it was the one where I really sat up, took notice, because of how great literally everyone was in it, from Cheadle to Albert Brooks to [George] Clooney, Jennifer Lopez. Everybody in it is great and established this sense of cool that I think many filmmakers are still attempting to reach. We are trying to reboot Fletch at the moment and that's going to be one of the hallmarks that I think Greg Mottola, the director, and myself are going to try and reach for, in a complete tonal shift from the original.

BILL DUKE: Oh my goodness. You're taking me back now. But let's say Godfather I and II. The Untouchables. Once Upon a Time in America. There are a lot. What I love about great movies is the crafting and structure of the script, because great movies script-wise have a beginning, middle, and end story arc, [and] also have beginning, middle, and end character arcs. And this film has that. That doesn't happen all the time. A lot of scripts are interesting, like you see people shot and killed in fights, right? But the question is, do you care about anybody that died?

BRENDAN FRASER: The Untouchables.

FRANKIE SHAW: I have a favorite heist movie. It's Dog Day Afternoon. That movie is on the top ten list for me.

AMY SEIMETZ: Does it feel contrived for me to say Ocean's Eleven? I want to be hired again! [Laughs]

FRANKIE SHAW: That's my son's favorite movie. He's always like, "Tell Steven!" But I haven't told him yet.

RAY LIOTTA: Well, I would have to say Goodfellas. No, I'm joking so hard.

JULIA FOX: [Liotta loudly coughs, encouraging her also to choose the Ray-starring Goodfellas] Well, I'll just say Uncut Gems! [Laughs] But I actually love Goodfellas so much, I really do. Would Blow be crime movie? I love Blow. The Godfather. I just love those classics. That's my favorite genre. I love crime-thriller-mystery, all that type if stuff is definitely my alley.

BENICIO DEL TORO: Usual Suspects!

DON CHEADLE: Usual Suspects! Sicario! You are in that [as well] right?

BENICIO DEL TORO: No, I love these film noir movies from 1945 and the '50s. I love all those movies. I really enjoy those films and I think this one is in that vein and it's a lot of fun, you know.

DON CHEADLE: Well, I like the one I did with Steven before. Out of Sight. I think that's a very underrated movie.

