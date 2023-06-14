The LGBTQ representation in the film was also something Stevenson fought for. For one, the relationship between Ballister (Riz Ahmed) and Ambrosius (Eugene Lee Yang) has gone from subtext to text. "Even making the comic, I hadn't made it explicit and there was a sense of fear about that at the time, that if I did make it more explicit, it would turn readers off in some way," Stevenson says. "There's been a huge amount of change in the cultural landscape of media in the last 10 years. On She-Ra, I learned just what that fight entailed and what that looked like to try to actually bring that to the screen, despite all the fear swirling around it. With Nimona, this is not to say that it wasn't a fight because it was, it was something that I have known for a while now would be featured in the final version of the film."