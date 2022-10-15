A Nightmare on Elm Street movies, ranked

4. A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge (1985)

After the massive success of A Nightmare on Elm Street, a follow-up was inevitable, and the shoes to fill were as big as ever for any sequel. Freddy's Revenge takes place in the same town, on the same street, and in the same house when the Walsh family moves in. The protagonist is Jesse (Mark Patton), another high schooler experiencing nightmares.

The obvious choice was for Craven to direct, but when he read David Chaskin's script, he saw elements that didn't live up to his true vision. For one, he didn't like the protagonist being a male; it went against the "final girl" trope as portrayed in so many slasher films (the swap also conjured a homoerotic subtext, and has since become a gay cult classic). Two, he thought Freddy participates in the normal world too much; there's an unspectacular pool party scene where the water erupts in flames and Freddy attacks teens taller than him in a backyard. And three, he thought Jesse's chest being ripped apart from the inside out prevented the audience's ability to identify with the hero.

Lost on which direction to take without Craven, the studio considered making Freddy a silent, Michael Myers-like stalker donning a rubber mask rather than the quick-witted, maniacal villain we've come to know, but ultimately decided to re-cast Englund. The direction, production design, and special effects are all top-notch for the times, and the performances — particularly by Jesse's father (Clu Gulager) and girlfriend (Kim Myers) — are convincing. Although still filled with cringe-worthy scenes, there's a reason Freddy's Revenge remains a cult classic.