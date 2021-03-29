A widow haunts herself in the terrifying trailer for The Night House

The Night House stars Rebecca Hall (The Prestige, Iron Man 3) as a woman named Beth whose husband has just unexpectedly died. Hall's character keeps living in the remote lakeside home built by her late hubbie (which sounds like a terrible idea) and is soon tormented by visions of a presence. Against the advice of her friends, Beth begins digging into her husband's belongings and discovers a mystery she's determined to unravel.

The Night House costars Sarah Goldberg (Barry), Vondie Curtis Hall (Eve's Bayou), Evan Jonigkeit, and Stacy Martin and is directed by David Bruckner, whose previous credits include the horror anthologies V/H/S and Southbound as well as the 2017 terror tale The Ritual. The film is written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, the pair responsible for the excellent 2017 teen horror-drama Super Dark Times.

The Night House is released in theaters July 16.

Watch the trailer for The Night House above.