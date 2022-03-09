The star plays himself in the upcoming action-comedy.

Nic Cage gets sweary in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent red band trailer

Is there a record for the longest time an actor takes to say "f---ing" in a major motion picture? If so, Nicolas Cage may very well break it in the upcoming action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent — at least judging by the movie's new red-band trailer.

In the film, Cage plays "Nick Cage," a fictionalized version of the Oscar-winning star who accepts a million dollars to attend the birthday party of a crime boss and Cage superfan named Javi (The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal).

"Javi has a wax statue of Nic and you think, 'Oh, it might be awkward between a film star and a fan,'" Cage told EW last year. "But they're both cinephiles, so they're having wonderful conversations about The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari and Paddington 2."

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Nicolas Cage as Nick Cage in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' | Credit: Katalin Vermes/Lionsgate

The cast also includes Neil Patrick Harris, who plays Cage's agent; Sharon Horgan and newcomer Lily Sheen as the actor's ex-wife and daughter, respectively; and Tiffany Haddish and Ike Barinholtz as a pair of CIA agents.

"Tiffany factors into the story once Nic has gotten to Mallorca, where the birthday party takes place," director Tom Gormican revealed to EW. "She ropes Nic into a CIA operation, and the plot [proceeds] from there."

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent premieres March 12 at the SXSW Festival in Austin and hits theaters April 22.

Watch the new red-band trailer below.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.