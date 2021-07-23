The actor's oddball turn in the new John Wick-esque Pig movie notches his all-time best Rotten Tomatoes score.

Nicolas Cage's 'perfect performance' in Pig movie sniffs out his best reviews ever

Despite its absurd concept, Nicolas Cage's latest movie is no cinematic swine; the actor's new thriller Pig has generated the best reviews of his career.

With a whopping 97 percent of 126 critics surveyed on Rotten Tomatoes giving the film a positive reaction, Pig — about a lonely truffle hunter who sets out to find the person who stole his titular companion — stands as the 57-year-old's top-performing movie of all time. Though anything with a rating of 6/10 or above counts as a "positive" score on the reviews aggregation site, Pig's critical average stands at 8.2/10 at press time.

Pig Nicolas Cage's new movie 'Pig' has notched his best Rotten Tomatoes score of all time. | Credit: David Reamer/Neon

Globe and Mail writer Barry Hertz says that, in the film, Cage "offers something genuinely special: a perfect performance, and one which could not exist without every other performance that the actor has ever delivered," while FilmWeek's Angie Han adds that the movie might seem like a bonkers romp on the surface, ends as a "surprisingly tender exploration of food, creative expression, and human connection."

Trailing Pig's Rotten Tomatoes score among Cage's filmography are several classics, including Red Rock West (95 percent with an average score of 7.5/10), Moonstruck (94 percent with an average score of 7.9/10), and Face/Off (92 percent with an average score of 7.9/10).

Pig is now playing in select theaters.

