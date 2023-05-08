Nicolas Cage to star in Lord of War sequel with Bill Skarsgård as his arms-dealing son

Nicolas Cage is heading back to the battlefield, and this time he'll have some unexpected competition.

Vendôme Pictures announced Monday that the Oscar-winning actor is set to star alongside Bill Skarsgård in a sequel to Lord of War, the 2005 thriller that featured Cage as international arms dealer Yuri Orlov. In the new film, titled Lords of War, Orlov discovers he has a son, Anton (Skarsgård), who is amassing a mercenary army to fight America's Middle East conflicts. The sequel will detail their bitter rivalry, which even finds them at odds over the same woman.

Lord of War filmmaker Andrew Niccol will return to write and direct the new movie, which will start shooting in the fall.

Nicolas Cage and Bill Skarsgård Nicolas Cage and Bill Skarsgård | Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

"There is so much more to explore with these characters," Niccol said in a statement. "Plato said it best — 'Only the dead have seen the end of war.' I'm looking forward to spending more time in the company of the charming devil that is Yuri Orlov and now his illegitimate son — who turns out to not be legitimate in any way."

Cage was most recently see on the big screen playing Dracula in Renfield, while Skarsgård battled Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Lord of War also made headlines last year when news emerged that Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer who inspired Cage's character, was being offered in a prisoner exchange for WNBA star Brittney Griner. The exchange was conducted in December.

