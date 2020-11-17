Nicolas Cage channels Dennis Hopper in clip from martial arts-alien movie Jiu Jitsu

In Jiu Jitsu, an ancient order of martial arts fighters faces a vicious race of alien invaders in a battle for the survival of Earth.

Wait, what's going on now?

"Every six years a comet passes through our solar system and that comet causes a portal to open in a temple in Myanmar," says director and co-writer Dimitri Logothetis. "Out of that portal comes an alien and these Jiu Jitsu masters are supposed to meet him, one at a time, in an honorable duel to the death. They’ve never ever won and this has been going on for thousands of years. They’re basically sacrifices. They have to meet him and face him otherwise he will just continue throughout humanity and start taking everybody out."

The movie's cast includes Alain Moussi, Frank Grillo, Tony Jaa, and one Nicolas Cage.

"I was thrilled beyond belief to get Nic," says Logothetis. "He sits down, and he wants to honor the storytelling, and he wants to know what my vision is, and then he comes up with the character. I believe this particular character was inspired by Dennis Hopper’s character from Apocalypse Now and I think that made that very very entertaining."

Logothetis is currently prepping a film called Man of War written by Gary Scott Thompson (The Fast and the Furious).

"It’s about a veteran who is in the fifties and he’s had several tours of duty in Afghanistan," says the filmmaker. "He comes home, he doesn’t really know his family, and he takes his teenage boys out to a camping trip. They run across some drug dealers and they hold his kids hostage. So, they abducted the wrong guy’s kids."

Jiu Jitsu is released in theaters (wear a mask!), on demand, and digital starting Nov. 20. Exclusively see a clip from the film above.

Video courtesy of The Avenue.

