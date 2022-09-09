Cage also said he’ll "probably never" let his baby girl see his new film, Butcher's Crossing.

Entries into the Nicolas Cage montage of movie freak-outs may be getting a lot more wholesome in the near future.

With the birth of his daughter on Wednesday, the actor told EW and PEOPLE at the Toronto International Film Festival he expects he'll make more family-friendly films and animation.

"I want to make some movies that will bring a smile to her face and some laughter, absolutely," said Cage. "Some more animated movies, perhaps. Show her some Croods 1, Croods 2, maybe some other ones." The baby, whose name has not yet been revealed, is the first for Cage's artist-wife Riko, and his third. He also has sons Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from previous relationships.

Cage was at the annual fest to promote his film, Butcher's Crossing, with director Gabe Polsky and castmates Paul Raci and Fred Hechinger. The film, based on John Edward Williams' novel, is described as a frontier epic that follows an Ivy League drop-out as he travels to the Colorado wilderness, where he joins a team of buffalo hunters on a perilous journey.

Butcher's Crossing Nicolas Cage Credit: Courtesy of TIFF

While Cage hopes to show his daughter lighter fare, his latest film will not be part of the lineup, with the actor admitting he'll "probably never" let her watch it. "It's pretty tough," he added. "The subject matter is intense. There is no reason not to meet it head on, some of it is hard to watch, but that's kind of the point. I'm not afraid to show the darker side of human nature or hold up a mirror to it — not that it's a message movie per se, but in the hopes that we realize what we're capable of, and maybe think twice about doing it again."

For more with Cage and the cast of Butcher's Crossing, check out the full interview above.