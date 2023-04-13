Nicolas Cage spent 8 hours in makeup to become Dracula in Renfield

"I have to give all the credit to Chris McKay and Christian Tinsley (Renfield makeup department head)," says Cage, talking about the film during EW's Around the Table with the cast. "There were, I think, four different looks. But the first look was eight hours in the chair, it was literally 20 pounds of makeup, the body as well as the face. But I always wanted to have that experience because I'm such a fan of Lon Chaney Sr. and what he did. The good news for me on that was they still managed to let the eyes communicate. I remember talking with Chris McKay about it. It was like, I just want to make sure the emotion still comes through, so maybe don't do the contacts so much, so that even though I'm under all this, you still feel the emotional content, which John Hurt did so beautifully in The Elephant Man."