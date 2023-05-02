"I know that sounds powerfully abstract, but that somehow seems like maybe it happened," he tells Stephen Colbert.

Nicolas Cage remembers being in the womb and seeing 'faces in the dark'

Nicolas Cage had a very Nicolas Cage response when asked about his earliest memory.

The actor took a questionnaire for Stephen Colbert during a visit to The Late Show and fielded inquiries about his favorite sandwich, first concert, favorite smell, and earliest memory. For the latter, Cage shared what he called a rather "abstract" response about being in his mother's womb.

"Listen, I know this sounds really far out and I don't know if it's real or not, but sometimes I think I can go all the way back to in utero and feeling like I could see faces in the dark or something," Cage said. "I know that sounds powerfully abstract, but that somehow seems like maybe it happened."

He clarified, "Now that I am no longer in utero, I would have to imagine it was perhaps vocal vibrations resonating through to me at that stage. That's going way back. I don't know. That comes to mind."

"I buy it," Colbert replied. "You're Nic Cage. Who am I to say you don't remember being in utero?"

Cage added, "I don't even know if I remember being in utero, but that thought has crossed my mind."

Cage also had a powerfully abstract response when asked about what he thought happened when we die. "Nobody really knows, I don't know," Cage said. "They say that electricity is forever eternal. That the spark keeps going. I like to think whatever spark is animating our bodies, once the body passes on, that the spark continues to go. But whether or not that electricity has consciousness or not, who can really say?"

The actor was on hand to promote Renfield, the horror comedy centered on Dracula's (Cage) loyal servant (played by Nicholas Hoult). "What I loved about this version of the Renfield-Dracula relationship is that it's a combination of horror and comedy, which is one of my favorite tones to hit," Cage said during EW's Around the Table with the cast. "I remember when I would see American Werewolf in London, the Landis picture, in the cinema, that fantastic feeling I had where I didn't know when I was laughing if it was okay to laugh, and then I'm screaming, I'm laughing again — it really kind of slapped you around."

"That's a tone that director Chris McKay and I were trying to go for with Nick Hoult," Cage added. "We were finding this balance, and it's a fine balance to hit, but thankfully Chris really kept us on point."

