Nicolas Cage to 'shake the fabric of reality' with upcoming role in Dead by Daylight universe

Nicolas Cage has joined the Dead by Daylight universe, EW has confirmed. A just-released trailer for the horror title features a digitized representation of the actor and a voiceover, presumably from Cage.

"There is nothing more powerful than imagination," the Con Air and National Treasure star intones. "It can shake the fabric of reality, transforming everything you may think you know."

"It's the performance of a lifetime," gaming studio Behaviour Interactive wrote in its caption. "Dead by Daylight: Nicolas Cage. Coming to a realm near you."

According to the clip, we can "learn more" about the mysterious collaboration on July 5.

Nicolas Cage in the video game 'Dead by Daylight'

Dead by Daylight is an online survival horror game that has previously licensed characters from horror franchises including A Nightmare on Elm Street and Hellraiser. In March, Blumhouse and Atomic Monster announced that they were teaming with Behaviour Interactive to develop a film adaptation of it.

Cage is a well-known horror buff whose previous onscreen genre credits include Vampire's Kiss, Mandy, Color Out of Space, the remake of The Wicker Man, and Willy's Wonderland. Most recently, the actor played Count Dracula in this year's Renfield opposite Nicholas Hoult's titular familiar.

His other upcoming projects include the sequel Lords of War and the psychological horror film Sympathy for the Devil (out July 28), which co-stars Joel Kinnaman.

Watch the new Dead by Daylight trailer below.

