Sure, Brendan Fraser might have starred in The Whale, but it was Nick Kroll's baby who had a wail of a time on their shared flight to the Venice Film Festival.

The comedian, who stars in the film Don't Worry Darling, revealed that Fraser was less than pleased with how Kroll's 20-month-old son screamed and cried throughout their entire red-eye flight to the event.

"Your worst nightmare is that you fly with your child and your child is gonna be loud and unpleasant on a plane," Kroll said while visiting Late Night With Seth Meyers on Tuesday. The family boarded the evening flight and everything was going to plan until, as Kroll put it, "[The baby] misses his window and he's then awake and starts screaming. For almost the entire red-eye he will not fall asleep."

After safely touching down on the tarmac, Kroll noticed a displeased man getting off the plane alongside them. "He's wearing a seersucker suit and a Panama hat — I think it's like a mob boss, like a proper Italian mafia boss — he is not happy about it," he joked. "I then get to baggage claim and realize it's not a mafia boss: it's Brendan Fraser. He's so pissed."

It only got worse, Kroll said, when he met up with his Big Mouth costar Natasha Lyonne later that evening. When he told her about the commotion, she replied, "That was your kid on the plane?"

"Brendan Fraser was talking about how much my son was crying on the plane, that he wouldn't fall asleep, he couldn't get a good night's sleep," Kroll shared. "I felt terrible."

As it turns out, the plane wasn't the only place where the toddler and Fraser would cross paths. Kroll's family attended the premiere of Fraser's new film The Whale the following evening. "He's amazing in the film and he's one of my favorite actors," Kroll said, noting that he loved him in 1992's Encino Man as well as "the documentary The Mummy," and "the follow-up documentary, The Mummy Returns."

Nick Kroll ; Brendan Fraser Nick Kroll and Brendan Fraser | Credit: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images; Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

"Finally, he's in this movie, this is his big comeback. The movie finishes. He gets an eight-minute standing ovation. He's crying. You can feel him being like, 'I'm back, baby. It's the Oscars, here we come,'" Kroll continued. "He then turns around and me and my wife are standing directly behind him. He looks at us, and then I pull up my baby and he starts crying."

Kroll even came armed with photographic evidence of the moment that Fraser spotted them. "If you can look closely, you can see Brendan Fraser realizing that we have ruined his night," he joked.

Watch the full hilarious clip above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.