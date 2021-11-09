Nicholas Braun says Cat Person film is more of a thriller than the original short story

As much as Nicholas Braun loves playing Gregory Hirsch on Succession, the actor is keen to make clear that he can portray characters other than the feckless "Cousin Greg."

"I don't want to be pigeonholed and seen as Greg only," the actor says in EW's just-published digital cover story, which features Braun and costar Matthew Macfadyen. "I am seeking things that are a different energy, a different type of person, they act differently, they have a harder edge or whatever. I think I have to do things where I rewire my brain differently."

Braun's next step in proving he can play other parts is his role in the currently-being-shot film Cat Person. Directed by Susanna Fogel (The Spy Who Dumped Me, The Flight Attendant), and based on the infamous 2017 New Yorker story by Kristen Roupenian, the movie stars Emilia Jones, from Netflix's Locke & Key, as a college student and Braun as an older film buff whom she dates.

"The short story is about a guy who meets a girl who's younger and works at a movie theater," says Braun. "He's a cinephile, and sort of tries to court her, and they have a really fun banter in the beginning. I think the movie's about the avoidance of red flags when you're starting to get to know someone. Like, this feels good, that feels weird, I'm going to stay optimistic. And then it kind of ramps up. The film is more of a thriller-genre film than the article that it's based on. But I'm really excited. It's an excellent script and Emilia Jones is really excellent actress."

Nicholas Braun Nicholas Braun | Credit: Arturo Holmes/WireImage

But don't worry Succession fans, Braun says he's happy to continue playing Cousin Greg for as long as creator Jesse Armstrong and his team continue writing the role for him.

"Absolutely, yeah, totally," he says. "I love what they write and we all have a good time, so you don't want a good thing to ever stop. I've done movies [where], I'm like, 'Oh, I wish that movie was longer.' But this is, 'Oh, I wish it was longer and it will be!' It will be years and years of this hopefully."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.