Candyman director Nia DaCosta to helm Captain Marvel 2

Nia DaCosta is going from Candyman to Captain Marvel.

The filmmaker has signed on to direct the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel starring Brie Larson, EW has learned. DaCosta, who most recently helmed the upcoming Candyman sequel, is taking the Captain Marvel reins from Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who directed the first film.

Deadline first reported the news. Marvel Studios had no comment.

Megan McDonnell, who wrote on Disney+'s upcoming WandaVision series, is penning the script, with Larson set to return as Carol Danvers, the Air Force-pilot-turned-interstellar-superhero. It remains to be seen when and where the Captain Marvel sequel will take place: The first film was a '90s-set period piece, with Larson's Carol returning to the present for Avengers: Endgame.

Regardless, Carol's return seems to be in good hands: DaCosta earned major critical buzz for her 2018 directorial debut, Little Woods, starring Tessa Thompson and Lily James, and Jordan Peele soon recruited her to helm his spiritual sequel to the '90s horror classic Candyman (out Oct. 16).

Captain Marvel 2 is currently scheduled to hit theaters July 8, 2022.

