The next Barbieheimer? Saw X moves release date to compete with PAW Patrol

Would you like to play a game — of fetch?

Move over, Barbieheimer, the next box office doubleheader of 2023 just dropped.

Lionsgate moved the release of Saw X to Sept. 29 — up almost a full month from its original Oct. 27 release — which puts it up against PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

'Saw' and 'PAW Patrol.' 'Saw' and 'PAW Patrol.' | Credit: everett; paramount plus

Part of the fun of Barbieheimer is the tonal disparity of Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, but realistically, they're far more similar to each other than a grisly horror sequel and an animated pet adventure.

Saw X takes place between the original Saw and Saw II, which means Tobin Bell is returning as the maniacal Jigsaw. It's the tenth installment of the series, and the first to release since Spiral in 2021. Director Kevin Greutert also helmed Saw VI in 2009 and Saw 3D in 2010.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is the second theatrical Paw Patrol movie based on the beloved animated TV series. It boasts a star-studded cast including the likes of Mckenna Grace, Taraji P. Henson, Chris Rock (who's switched allegiances after starring in Spiral), and Kim Kardashian, along with her children North and Saint West.

Lionsgate welcomed the box office battle on its official Twitter, writing, "reporting for SAW PATROL, sir"

