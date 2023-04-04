Miles (Shameik Moore) thinks he can save his family and the universe as a whole, but Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) disagrees, leading to a chase across dimensions.

Miles Morales is back for his second animated adventure — but if the new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is any indication, he might not find his multiverses counterparts so friendly this time around.

In 2018's Oscar-winning instant classic Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Miles (Shameik Moore) met Spider-heroes like Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter J Parker (Jake Johnson), who helped him realize his potential as a Spider-Man in his own right. Gwen and Peter are back for the long-awaited Across the Spider-Verse (and Peter has a new baby, Mayday Parker, in tow), but other allies like Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage) and Spider-Ham (John Mulaney) are nowhere to be seen.

In their place is Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), a.k.a. Miguel O'Hara, who first appeared in the post-credits scene of the first Spider-Verse and is poised to play a major role in this one. Miguel is the leader of a multiversal coalition of Spider-Men, but he's got a chip on his shoulder. In one notable line, he alludes to the events of Marvel Cinematic Universe films Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: "Don't even get me started about Doctor Strange and that little nerd back on Earth-1999!"

(Nerd alert: Multiverse of Madness referred to the MCU timeline as Earth-616, but that doesn't quite track since Earth-616 is supposed to be the world of Marvel comics, which the MCU is inspired by but differs in specifics, so this particular designation would make more sense).

Miguel reminds Miles that being Spider-Man is about sacrifice. But even though Miles already lost his Uncle Aaron in the previous film, it looks like there's more danger in store for his family. Reading between the lines of this trailer, it looks like Miles may have to choose between saving his parents and saving the whole multiverse — or, at least, that's what the other heroes say. Miles thinks he can do both, which leads to Miguel and an army of Spider-people chasing him across the multiverse.

Watch the trailer above. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters on June 2.

