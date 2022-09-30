What's new on Netflix in October 2022: The Good Nurse, Rush Hour, and more

From Jeffrey Dahmer to Scooby-Doo, Netflix's October lineup has something for everyone.
By Keith Langston September 30, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT
Netflix heats up the streaming wars this October with a huge haul of new originals, returning series, and a smorgasbord of classic films.

One of the most talked about upcoming premieres is The Good Nurse, which will star Oscar-winning actors Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne as two nurses in an ICU unit who grapple with a string of suspicious patient deaths. Also premiering will be Netflix's reboot of The Mole, a reality series that shakes up the standard formula by tasking one player to secretly deceive the group and hinder their progress... all for their own gain.

We're also entering spooky season and Netflix is bringing out enough silver bullets, garlic bulbs, and wooden stakes to kill the entire cast of True Blood and Twilight combined. Helming Netflix's Halloween offerings is famed filmmaker, Guillermo del Toro, who is premiering his horror anthology series, Cabinet of Curiosities. Also joining the lineup will be The Midnight Club, about a group of young Hospice patients who meet up every night to tell scary stories. Nostalgia alert: Heather Langenkamp, the famous Scream Queen from A Nightmare on Elm Street, is cast as the facility's doctor.

And, as always, Netlfix is onboarding a hoard of classic fan-favorite films as well, like Scooby-Doo, Rush Hour, 17 Again, Runaway Bride, and more.

For the full list of movie and TV titles coming to Netflix in October, see below.

Oct. 1

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

60 Days In (Season 3)

Any Given Sunday

Barbie: It Takes Two (Season 2)

Call Me by Your Name

Charlotte's Web (2006)

Chocolat

City Slickers

The Color Purple

Gladiator

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Love You, Man

Labyrinth

Land of the Lost

Last Seen Alive

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

National Lampoon's Vacation

National Lampoon's European Vacation

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Twelve

Ocean's Thirteen

Point Break (1991)

Risky Business

Robin Hood

Runaway Bride

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sex and the City 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Vegas Vacation

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

Yes Man

Oct. 2

Forever Queens

Oct. 3

Chip and Potato (Season 4)

Oct. 4

Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester

Oct. 5

Bling Empire (Season 3)

High Water

Jumping From High Places

Mr. Harrigan's Phone

Nailed It! (Season 7)

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero

The Trapped 13: How We Survived the Thai Cave

Togo

Oct. 6

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo

Oct. 7

Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

Derry Girls (Season 3)

Doll House

Glitch

Kev Adams: The Real Me

Luckiest Girl Alive

Man on Pause

The Midnight Club

The Mole

Oddballs

Old People

The Redeem Team

TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2

Oct. 9

Missing Link

Oct. 10

LEGO Ninjago (Season 4 - Part 2)

Spirit Rangers

Oct. 11

The Cage

DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever

Island of the Sea Wolves

Oct. 12

Belascoarán, PI

Blackout

Easy-Bake Battle

The Nutty Boy

Wild Croc Territory

Oct. 13

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Season 2)

Exception

The Playlist

The Sinner (Season 4)

Someone Borrowed

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal

Oct. 14

Black Butterflies

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Everything Calls for Salvation

Holy Family

Mismatched (Season 2)

Take 1

Oct. 15

Blippi's Spooky Spell Halloween

Under the Queen's Umbrella

Oct. 16

Dracula Untold

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Oct. 17

Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant

Oct. 18

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles

LiSA Another Great Day

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 6)

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 3)

Oct. 19

The Green Glove Gang

Love Is Blind (Season 3)

Notre-Dame

The School for Good and Evil

The Stranger

Oct. 21

28 Days Haunted

Barbarians II

Descendant

From Scratch

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule

ONI: Thunder God's Tale

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys

Oct. 22

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show

Oct. 23

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping

Oct. 24

The Chalk Line

Oct. 25

Barbie Epic Road Trip

Blade of the 47 Ronin

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

Oct. 26

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn

The Good Nurse

Hellhole

Love Is Blind (Season 3)

Robbing Mussolini

Oct. 27

Cici

Daniel Spellbound

Dubai Bling

Earthstorm

Family Reunion (Part 5)

Hotel Transylvania 2

Romantic Killer

Oct. 28

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself

Big Mouth (Season 6)

Drink Masters

I am a Stalker

If Only

My Encounter With Evil

Wendell & Wild

Wild Is the Wind

Oct. 29

Deadwind (Season 3)

