What's new on Netflix in October 2022: The Good Nurse, Rush Hour, and more
Netflix heats up the streaming wars this October with a huge haul of new originals, returning series, and a smorgasbord of classic films.
One of the most talked about upcoming premieres is The Good Nurse, which will star Oscar-winning actors Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne as two nurses in an ICU unit who grapple with a string of suspicious patient deaths. Also premiering will be Netflix's reboot of The Mole, a reality series that shakes up the standard formula by tasking one player to secretly deceive the group and hinder their progress... all for their own gain.
We're also entering spooky season and Netflix is bringing out enough silver bullets, garlic bulbs, and wooden stakes to kill the entire cast of True Blood and Twilight combined. Helming Netflix's Halloween offerings is famed filmmaker, Guillermo del Toro, who is premiering his horror anthology series, Cabinet of Curiosities. Also joining the lineup will be The Midnight Club, about a group of young Hospice patients who meet up every night to tell scary stories. Nostalgia alert: Heather Langenkamp, the famous Scream Queen from A Nightmare on Elm Street, is cast as the facility's doctor.
And, as always, Netlfix is onboarding a hoard of classic fan-favorite films as well, like Scooby-Doo, Rush Hour, 17 Again, Runaway Bride, and more.
For the full list of movie and TV titles coming to Netflix in October, see below.
Oct. 1
17 Again
30 Minutes or Less
60 Days In (Season 3)
Any Given Sunday
Barbie: It Takes Two (Season 2)
Call Me by Your Name
Charlotte's Web (2006)
Chocolat
City Slickers
The Color Purple
Gladiator
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Love You, Man
Labyrinth
Land of the Lost
Last Seen Alive
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
National Lampoon's Vacation
National Lampoon's European Vacation
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Twelve
Ocean's Thirteen
Point Break (1991)
Risky Business
Robin Hood
Runaway Bride
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Sex and the City: The Movie
Sex and the City 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
Vegas Vacation
Walking Tall
Wedding Crashers
Yes Man
Oct. 2
Forever Queens
Oct. 3
Chip and Potato (Season 4)
Oct. 4
Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester
Oct. 5
Bling Empire (Season 3)
High Water
Jumping From High Places
Mr. Harrigan's Phone
Nailed It! (Season 7)
The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero
The Trapped 13: How We Survived the Thai Cave
Togo
Oct. 6
Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake
The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo
Oct. 7
Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes
Derry Girls (Season 3)
Doll House
Glitch
Kev Adams: The Real Me
Luckiest Girl Alive
Man on Pause
The Midnight Club
The Mole
Oddballs
Old People
The Redeem Team
TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2
Oct. 9
Missing Link
Oct. 10
LEGO Ninjago (Season 4 - Part 2)
Spirit Rangers
Oct. 11
The Cage
DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show
Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever
Island of the Sea Wolves
Oct. 12
Belascoarán, PI
Blackout
Easy-Bake Battle
The Nutty Boy
Wild Croc Territory
Oct. 13
Dead End: Paranormal Park (Season 2)
Exception
The Playlist
The Sinner (Season 4)
Someone Borrowed
Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal
Oct. 14
Black Butterflies
The Curse of Bridge Hollow
Everything Calls for Salvation
Holy Family
Mismatched (Season 2)
Take 1
Oct. 15
Blippi's Spooky Spell Halloween
Under the Queen's Umbrella
Oct. 16
Dracula Untold
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Oct. 17
Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant
Oct. 18
Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles
LiSA Another Great Day
Somebody Feed Phil (Season 6)
Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 3)
Oct. 19
The Green Glove Gang
Love Is Blind (Season 3)
Notre-Dame
The School for Good and Evil
The Stranger
Oct. 21
28 Days Haunted
Barbarians II
Descendant
From Scratch
High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule
ONI: Thunder God's Tale
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys
Oct. 22
LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show
Oct. 23
Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping
Oct. 24
The Chalk Line
Oct. 25
Barbie Epic Road Trip
Blade of the 47 Ronin
Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune
Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities
Oct. 26
Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn
The Good Nurse
Hellhole
Love Is Blind (Season 3)
Robbing Mussolini
Oct. 27
Cici
Daniel Spellbound
Dubai Bling
Earthstorm
Family Reunion (Part 5)
Hotel Transylvania 2
Romantic Killer
Oct. 28
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself
Big Mouth (Season 6)
Drink Masters
I am a Stalker
If Only
My Encounter With Evil
Wendell & Wild
Wild Is the Wind
Oct. 29
Deadwind (Season 3)
