Here are all of the TV shows and movies that are hitting the streamer throughout May.

What's new on Netflix in May 2023: Austin Powers, Queen Cleopatra, Pitch Perfect, and more

Groovy baby! This month all three Austin Powers films are heading to Netflix, along with other hit movies Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events, Pitch Perfect, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Plus, the queens reign supreme this month, with Netflix originals Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story streaming May 4 and Queen Cleopatra streaming May 10. Also catch season 3 of I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson and the Fab Five's return in Queer Eye season 7.

Below, check out the full list of movies and TV shows hitting the streamed throughout the month. And make sure to check out all the titles leaving Netflix in May.



May 1

Above Suspicion

Airport

Airport '77

Airport 1975

American Gangster

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Black Hawk Down

The Cable Guy

Captain Phillips

Chicken Run

Cliffhanger

Conan the Barbarian

The Croods

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dawn of the Dead

Flight

For Colored Girls

Girl, Interrupted

The Glass Castle

Home Again

Hop

Igor

Kindergarten Cop

Last Action Hero

Legends of the Fall

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Léon: The Professional

Marshall

Paranormal Activity

Peter Pan (2003)

Pitch Perfect

Rainbow High: Season 3

Rugrats: Seasons 1-2

The Smurfs: Season 1

Starship Troopers

Steel Magnolias

The Tale of Despereaux

This Is the End

Traffic

Vampires

The Wedding Date

The Young Victoria

May 2

Love Village

The Tailor

May 3

Jewish Matchmaking

Great British Baking Show: Juniors season 7

May 4

Arctic Dogs

Larva Family

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Sanctuary

May 6

A Man Called Otto

May 8

Justice League seasons 1-2

Justice League Unlimited seasons 1-2

Spirit Rangers season 2

May 9

Documentary Now! season 4

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special

May 10

Dance Brothers

Missing: Dead or Alive?

Queen Cleopatra

May 11

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe

St. Vincent

Ultraman season 3

May 12

Black Knight

Call Me Kate

The Mother

Mulligan

Queer Eye season 7

May 13

UglyDolls

May 16

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me

May 17

Faithfully Yours

Fanfic

La Reina del Sur season 3

McGREGOR FOREVER

Rhythm + Flow France season 2

Working: What We Do All Day

May 18

Kitti Katz

XO, Kitty

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune

May 19

Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom

Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery

Muted

Selling Sunset season 6

Young, Famous & African season 2

May 22

The Batman seasons 1-5

The Boss Baby

The Creature Cases: Chapter 3

May 23

All American season 5

MerPeople

Victim/Suspect

Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer

May 24

Hard Feelings

Mother's Day

Rhythm + Flow France season 2

The Ultimatum: Queer Love

May 25

FUBAR

May 26

Barbecue Showdown season 2

Blood & Gold

Dirty Grandpa

Tin & Tina

Turn of the Tide

May 30

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson season 3

May 31

Heartland season 15

Mixed by Erry

Rhythm + Flow France season 2

The Ultimatum: Queer Love

