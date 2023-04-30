What's new on Netflix in May 2023: Austin Powers, Queen Cleopatra, Pitch Perfect, and more
Groovy baby! This month all three Austin Powers films are heading to Netflix, along with other hit movies Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events, Pitch Perfect, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Plus, the queens reign supreme this month, with Netflix originals Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story streaming May 4 and Queen Cleopatra streaming May 10. Also catch season 3 of I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson and the Fab Five's return in Queer Eye season 7.
Below, check out the full list of movies and TV shows hitting the streamed throughout the month. And make sure to check out all the titles leaving Netflix in May.
May 1
Above Suspicion
Airport
Airport '77
Airport 1975
American Gangster
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Black Hawk Down
The Cable Guy
Captain Phillips
Chicken Run
Cliffhanger
Conan the Barbarian
The Croods
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Dawn of the Dead
Flight
For Colored Girls
Girl, Interrupted
The Glass Castle
Home Again
Hop
Igor
Kindergarten Cop
Last Action Hero
Legends of the Fall
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Léon: The Professional
Marshall
Paranormal Activity
Peter Pan (2003)
Pitch Perfect
Rainbow High: Season 3
Rugrats: Seasons 1-2
The Smurfs: Season 1
Starship Troopers
Steel Magnolias
The Tale of Despereaux
This Is the End
Traffic
Vampires
The Wedding Date
The Young Victoria
May 2
Love Village
The Tailor
May 3
Jewish Matchmaking
Great British Baking Show: Juniors season 7
May 4
Arctic Dogs
Larva Family
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Sanctuary
May 6
A Man Called Otto
May 8
Justice League seasons 1-2
Justice League Unlimited seasons 1-2
Spirit Rangers season 2
May 9
Documentary Now! season 4
Hannah Gadsby: Something Special
May 10
Dance Brothers
Missing: Dead or Alive?
Queen Cleopatra
May 11
Royalteen: Princess Margrethe
St. Vincent
Ultraman season 3
May 12
Black Knight
Call Me Kate
The Mother
Mulligan
Queer Eye season 7
May 13
UglyDolls
May 16
Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me
May 17
Faithfully Yours
Fanfic
La Reina del Sur season 3
McGREGOR FOREVER
Rhythm + Flow France season 2
Working: What We Do All Day
May 18
Kitti Katz
XO, Kitty
Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune
May 19
Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom
Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery
Muted
Selling Sunset season 6
Young, Famous & African season 2
May 22
The Batman seasons 1-5
The Boss Baby
The Creature Cases: Chapter 3
May 23
All American season 5
MerPeople
Victim/Suspect
Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer
May 24
Hard Feelings
Mother's Day
Rhythm + Flow France season 2
The Ultimatum: Queer Love
May 25
FUBAR
May 26
Barbecue Showdown season 2
Blood & Gold
Dirty Grandpa
Tin & Tina
Turn of the Tide
May 30
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson season 3
May 31
Heartland season 15
Mixed by Erry
Rhythm + Flow France season 2
The Ultimatum: Queer Love
