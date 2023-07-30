Vin Diesel stans emerging from the dust kicked up by Fast X will be pleased to learn that the first five movies of the Fast Saga — The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, and Fast Five — will all drift onto Netflix next month. Meanwhile, viewers who enjoyed seeing America Ferrera's turn in Barbie can revisit all four seasons of her hit show Ugly Betty.