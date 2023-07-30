What's new on Netflix in August 2023: Heartstopper season 2, Depp v. Heard, Ugly Betty, and more
August will bring a whole new slate of movies and TV shows on Netflix.
Vin Diesel stans emerging from the dust kicked up by Fast X will be pleased to learn that the first five movies of the Fast Saga — The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, and Fast Five — will all drift onto Netflix next month. Meanwhile, viewers who enjoyed seeing America Ferrera's turn in Barbie can revisit all four seasons of her hit show Ugly Betty.
In terms of Netflix originals, the streamer will drop a docuseries about the contentious Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial, as well as a new season of its hit dating series The Ultimatum (meet the couples here). Netflix will also release the highly-anticipated second season of coming-of-age queer romance Heartstopper. Read our interview with series star Joe Locke.
Below, check out the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in August.
Aug. 1
Untold: Volume 3
2 Fast 2 Furious
Bee Movie
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Coming to America
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eat Pray Love
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Friends with Benefits
It's Complicated
The Jerk
Just Go With It
Lost in Translation
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
No Strings Attached
Pawn Stars: Season 14
Poms
Terminator Genisys
Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4
Aug. 2
Mark Cavendish: Never Enough
Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food
Soulcatcher
Aug. 3
Head to Head
Heartstopper: Season 2
The Last Hours of Mario Biondo
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Aug. 4
The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge
Fatal Seduction: Volume 2
Aug. 7
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 8
Aug. 8
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2
Untold: Johnny Football
Zombieverse
Aug. 9
Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop
Aug. 10
Jagun Jagun
Marry My Dead Body
Mech Cadets
Painkiller
Aug. 12
Behind Your Touch
Aug. 14
Paddington
The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle: Season 4
Aug. 15
Ancient Aliens: Season 5
Ballers: Seasons 1-5
Jared Freid: 37 and Single
Untold: Hall of Shame
Aug. 16
At Home With The Furys
The Chosen One
DEPP V HEARD
Aug. 17
My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2
The Upshaws: Part 4
Aug. 18
10 Days of a Bad Man
Love, Sex and 30 Candles
Mask Girl
The Monkey King
Aug. 22
LIGHTHOUSE
Untold: Swamp Kings
Aug. 23
The Big Short
Destined with You
Sausage Party
Squared Love Everlasting
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2
Aug. 25
Killer Book Club
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
Aug. 30
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins
Aug. 31
Choose Love
Karate Sheep: Season 2
One Piece
