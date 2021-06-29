Don Cheadle says Steven Soderbergh is 'thinking' about making another Ocean's movie

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Ocean's Eleven, the ultimate movie star movie. The team of director Steven Soderbergh and A-list actors George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia, Don Cheadle , and company would later reunite for two successful sequels, 2004's Ocean's Twelve and 2007's Ocean's Thirteen. In the decade-plus since the trilogy's final installment, costars Bernie Mac (2008) and Carl Reiner (2020) passed away, but Cheadle, who has worked six times with Soderbergh, tells EW that during filming of the duo's No Sudden Move (out Thursday on HBO Max), the filmmaker floated the idea of another Ocean's.

"We were talking about it, and then Bernie passed, and very quickly we were like, 'No, we don't want to do it,'" recalls Cheadle, who starred as British explosives expert Basher. "But I just did a movie with Stephen and he said, 'I think there may be a way to do it again. I'm thinking about it.' And it didn't go much further than that. But I don't know; I don't know who all would be in it. I imagine the main group of us would be in. It would be interesting to see."