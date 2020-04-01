Here are all the new movies coming to VOD in April

Image zoom Universal Pictures (2); Focus Features

As movie theaters across the nation remain closed in order to comply with the CDC's social distancing guidelines, film fans now flock to their own living rooms to catch up on the latest releases. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, major studios like Universal, Disney, and Sony are moving up their video-on-demand release dates to cater to the growing number of consumers who are staying home. Popular titles being released earlier than expected this month include Impractical Jokers: The Movie, Dolittle, and Never Rarely Sometimes Always.

In case you've already binged everything from our list of what to quaran-stream, and you're not in the mood to Netflix Party with your friends, you can now look forward to watching Like a Boss, The Other Lamb, and Cats. Below, check out our list of all the movies being released on VOD this April.

April 1

Impractical Jokers: The Movie

April 3

Lazy Susan

Rogue Warfare: The Hunt

The Other Lamb

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

April 7

Cats

Dolittle

Like a Boss

April 10

Stray Dolls

Sea Fever

April 12

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge

April 14

Butt Boy

The Rhythm Section

April 17

Abe

April 21

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Why Don't You Just Die!

April 28

Dreamkatcher

