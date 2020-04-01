Here are all the new movies coming to VOD in April
As movie theaters across the nation remain closed in order to comply with the CDC's social distancing guidelines, film fans now flock to their own living rooms to catch up on the latest releases. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, major studios like Universal, Disney, and Sony are moving up their video-on-demand release dates to cater to the growing number of consumers who are staying home. Popular titles being released earlier than expected this month include Impractical Jokers: The Movie, Dolittle, and Never Rarely Sometimes Always.
In case you've already binged everything from our list of what to quaran-stream, and you're not in the mood to Netflix Party with your friends, you can now look forward to watching Like a Boss, The Other Lamb, and Cats. Below, check out our list of all the movies being released on VOD this April.
April 1
Impractical Jokers: The Movie
April 3
Lazy Susan
Rogue Warfare: The Hunt
The Other Lamb
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
April 7
Cats
Dolittle
Like a Boss
April 10
Stray Dolls
Sea Fever
April 12
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge
April 14
Butt Boy
The Rhythm Section
April 17
Abe
April 21
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Why Don't You Just Die!
April 28
Dreamkatcher
