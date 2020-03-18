Image zoom Frank Masi/Sony; Wilson Webb/Sony; Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm

If you're looking for ways to lift your spirits in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak and shake off your social-distancing doldrums, perhaps a good movie is in order. Fortunately, a major crop of new films is being released on-demand this March.

The closures of many theaters and drop in attendance due to the spread of COVID-19 have led studios such as Universal and Warner Bros. to move up several VOD release dates. Breaking from the typical industry practice of waiting 90 days between a film's theatrical release and availability on home video, movies currently in theaters including Emma, The Invisible Man, Birds of Prey, and The Hunt will be available to home audiences as soon as Friday, March 20.

It's also been announced that Trolls World Tour will be Universal's first day-and-date release, available Friday, April 10, allowing families to enjoy the film at home on-demand the same day it hits theaters. Other popular titles available now or coming soon to VOD include Little Women, Jumanji: The Next Level, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Check out the list below for details.

March 3

Queen & Slim

The Furies

Dark Waters

Playmobil: The Movie

I Am Human

Holly Slept Over

March 6

The Jesus Rolls

Run This Town

Swallow

Escape from Pretoria

Becoming

Only

Go Back to China

Final Kill

March 10

Bombshell

Charlie's Angels

The Adventures of A.R.I.

Little Women

Transference

Spies in Disguise

March 13

Ride Like a Girl

Lost Transmission

Tuscaloosa

The Dog Doc

The Postcard Killings

March 17

Jumanji: The Next Level

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss

Richard Jewell

Black Christmas

March 20

Human Capital

Hooking Up

March 24

The Song of Names

The Grudge

1917

Clemency

Birds of Prey

The Gentlemen

Just Mercy

March 27

Resistance

Banana Split

Vivarium

March 31

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The Current War

