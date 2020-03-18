Here are all the new movies on VOD in March, from Birds of Prey to Rise of Skywalker
If you're looking for ways to lift your spirits in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak and shake off your social-distancing doldrums, perhaps a good movie is in order. Fortunately, a major crop of new films is being released on-demand this March.
The closures of many theaters and drop in attendance due to the spread of COVID-19 have led studios such as Universal and Warner Bros. to move up several VOD release dates. Breaking from the typical industry practice of waiting 90 days between a film's theatrical release and availability on home video, movies currently in theaters including Emma, The Invisible Man, Birds of Prey, and The Hunt will be available to home audiences as soon as Friday, March 20.
It's also been announced that Trolls World Tour will be Universal's first day-and-date release, available Friday, April 10, allowing families to enjoy the film at home on-demand the same day it hits theaters. Other popular titles available now or coming soon to VOD include Little Women, Jumanji: The Next Level, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Check out the list below for details.
March 3
The Furies
Dark Waters
Playmobil: The Movie
I Am Human
Holly Slept Over
March 6
Run This Town
Swallow
Escape from Pretoria
Becoming
Only
Go Back to China
Final Kill
March 10
Charlie's Angels
The Adventures of A.R.I.
Transference
Spies in Disguise
March 13
Ride Like a Girl
Lost Transmission
Tuscaloosa
The Dog Doc
The Postcard Killings
March 17
Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss
Richard Jewell
Black Christmas
March 20
Human Capital
Hooking Up
March 24
The Song of Names
The Grudge
1917
Clemency
The Gentlemen
Just Mercy
March 27
Resistance
Banana Split
Vivarium
March 31
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
The Current War
