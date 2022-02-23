When Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron filmed Mad Max: Fury Road back in 2015, they didn't mince words about the struggles that came with their filming experience. Now, a new oral history book has shed some light on the behind-the-scenes drama of George Miller's action film, including one specific on-set incident that changed the game.

In an excerpt from Blood, Sweat and Chrome, published by Vanity Fair, cast and crew detail the "bad blood" between the two leading actors, citing everything from different approaches to acting to just general animosity and distrust — and opening up on the day that changed everything.

Camera operator Mark Goellnicht recalled how everything started when Theron showed up for her 8 p.m. call time, knowing full well that Hardy (who was notoriously late) wouldn't show up until later.

Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy in 'Mad Max: Fury Road' | Credit: Jasin Boland/Warner Bros.

"Whether that was some kind of power play or not, I don't know, but it felt deliberately provocative. If you ask me, he kind of knew that it was really pissing Charlize off, because she's professional and she turns up really early," added first assistant camera Ricky Schamburg.

When Hardy did show up — three hours late — Theron, who had been waiting with full costume and make-up on the entire time, let loose. "She jumps out of the War Rig, and she starts swearing her head off at him, saying, 'Fine the f----ng c--t a hundred thousand dollars for every minute that he's held up this crew,' and 'How disrespectful you are!'" Goellnicht recalled. "She was right. Full rant. She screams it out. It's so loud, it's so windy — he might've heard some of it, but he charged up to her and went, 'What did you say to me?' He was quite aggressive. She really felt threatened."

The camera operator noted that particular incident was the "turning point" in the two actors' fraught relationship, as Theron "put her foot down" and told the crew she wanted protection. "It got to a place where it was kind of out of hand, and there was a sense that maybe sending a woman producer down could maybe equalize some of it, because I didn't feel safe," Theron recounts in the oral history book. She was assigned a female producer, though that producer — a woman named Denise Di Novi — was barred from actually setting foot on the set by another producer named Doug Mitchell.

Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy at the premiere of 'Mad Max: Fury Road.' | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"She was parked in the production office, and she was checking in with me and we would talk. But when I was on set, I still felt pretty naked and alone," Theron admitted.

Hardy, for his part, admitted to his erratic behavior, saying "I was in over my head in many ways." While what's done is done, and the clashes between Theron and Hardy will likely be written in movie history books for years to come, the actor agreed that he could've handled the situation better.

"The pressure on both of us was overwhelming at times. What she needed was a better, perhaps more experienced partner in me. That's something that can't be faked," he continued. "I'd like to think that now that I'm older and uglier, I could rise to that occasion."

