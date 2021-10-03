New Eternals footage teases Gilgamesh's powers and Marvel's first LGBTQ family

It's almost time to meet The Eternals.

On Sunday, Marvel released new footage from the MCU's next superhero epic, which promises to be a comic, action-filled adventure. Among the new footage is a shot of Don Lee's Gilgamesh using his powers to defend himself against a Deviant — monstrous creatures who the Eternals protect humans from. Each Eternal has a special ability and we've already seen a few examples in previous trailers, such as Ikaris (Richard Madden)'s laser eyes and Thena (Angelina Jolie) wielding her golden sword. But this is the first time we've seen Gilgamesh, who Lee describes as "the strongest warrior of Eternals," in action as he demonstrates taking out his opponents with a single, deadly punch.

The trailer also gave us a look at Marvel's first official LGBTQ family, headed by Brian Tyree Henry's Phastos (along with a truly great quip from Madden boasting he doesn't wear a cape.)

"I never in a million years thought I'd be a part of the MCU. I have always been a huge fan. I've been obsessed with the concept of superheroes and the concept of mankind needing saving," Henry told EW. "And I think that when you get this group of people together, who just have these intimate senses of super powers and saving humanity, it's something that we all kind of need. It literally brings everyone together regardless of where you're from. I'm still freaking out that I'm a part of it."

Helmed by Nomadland's Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao, The Eternals follows the story of immortal beings who have spent the last 7,000 years living quietly among humanity — until their quiet calm is threatened thanks to Thanos' snap and the subsequent return of humanity in Avengers: Endgame. In addition to Jolie, Madden, Henry, and Lee, the film will introduce a slew of new heroes to the universe including Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, and Salma Hayek as Ajak.

Despite their long comic history, The Eternals — first invented by Jack Kirby in 1976 — are one of Marvel's lesser-known superhero groups. But come next month, everyone will know their name.

The Eternals will open exclusively in theaters on Nov. 5. Watch the new footage on Marvel's Instagram.