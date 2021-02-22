Extremely loud and incredibly close: An inside look at the new era of music documentaries

According to one veteran film finance executive, "It's exciting for the artists to work independently because they have more control," if also a long wait before they see any financial benefits. "Although there are certain economic incentives for some of these artists, they aren't being paid like in a casting," adds a source who's worked on high-profile music docs. "There's [no] on-camera fee. That's a very big distinction. By way of that, these narratives are being driven by third parties. Maybe they're a filmmaker, maybe they're a financier or creative producer who sees an opportunity." And in the interest of the artists they represent, Manson adds that SB Projects often shoots exploratory footage until the aforementioned moment or phase that calls for a full documentary. "We always avoid pitching something that isn't completely baked creatively," he says. "Even if there's a bidding war, we don't want to put our artists in a position [in which] they're jammed into delivering a story that they're not inspired by, or they don't have creative control over."