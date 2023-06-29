Plus, Zendaya fires a shoulder-mounted gun and Austin Butler is on the attack.

Are you ready for war? Because that's what's coming in Dune: Part Two, as made clear in the new trailer. Watch it above.

At the end of 2021's Dune, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his mother Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) were refugees in the desert of Arrakis after the rest of their family was massacred. That attack was carried out by their political rivals in House Harkonnen, but it was only possible because the Harkonnens had the backing of the Emperor. We didn't see Shadam IV in the first film, but the new trailer for Dune: Part Two gives us a good look at Christopher Walken in the role.

"Your father was a weak man," the Emperor tells Paul, referring to the late Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac). That's easy to say about your rival once you're rid of him, but his words clearly have an impact on Paul.

Dune: Part Two Trailer Christopher Walken Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV in 'Dune: Part Two' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Paul's hope for revenge rests with the desert-dwelling Fremen, who are mutual enemies with the Harkonnens. Luckily for him, the Bene Gesserit planted the seeds of religious prophecy on Arrakis long ago, and so for true believers like Stilgar (Javier Bardem), Paul now seems like the fulfillment of their dreams — especially once he proves he can ride a giant sandworm.

But not everyone is so sure. "This prophecy is how they enslave us!" Chani (Zendaya) cries at one point.

"I don't care what you believe. I believe!" Stilgar retorts elsewhere.

Ultimately, as the last scion of House Atreides, Paul is going to have to face off against the Harkonnen prince Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler). This latest trailer offers some thrilling footage of their battle.

Dune: Part Two hits theaters on Nov. 3. Watch the new trailer above.

