New Cat on a Hot Tin Roof movie in the works from Antoine Fuqua

Fuqua reimagines Tennessee Williams' work six decades after Elizabeth Taylor fronted a film adaptation of the stage play, which had a successful revival in 2008 with an all-Black cast.

Training Day director Antoine Fuqua is pawing at another big-screen adaptation of Tennessee Williams' beloved play Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

The filmmaker announced Wednesday that he will adapt the Broadway hit as a director and producer alongside theater co-producers Stephen C. Byrd and Alia Jones-Harvey, with the release confirming that the project will follow in the footsteps of the latter pair's 2008 stage production of the project that broke barriers with its sold-out, 19-week run featuring an all African-American cast including Terrence Howard, Anika Noni Rose, Phylicia Rashad, and James Earl Jones.

Williams' Pulitzer Prize-winning story explores issues of family and love in its exploration of the drama that ensues when a conflicted son returns to his family estate for a reunion with his dying father. Fuqua's film — to be produced through his Fuqua Films and Byrd and Jones' Front Row Productions — "will combine elements of the play with new storylines and weave them together to bring the production to the big screen," according to a press release.

"Bringing such a historic production to the screen is an honor I am thrilled to have alongside Stephen and Alia," Fuqua, who's directed past films like The Equalizer and The Magnificent Seven, said in a statement. "They have shown their commitment to the project with two successful stagings on Broadway and the West End and know what it takes to translate this iconic drama from theatre to cinema."

Past adaptations of Williams' play include Elizabeth Taylor's beloved 1958 version, for which she was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar, and Jessica Lange's 1984 made-for-TV edition, which was nominated for an Emmy.

A release date and casting details for Fuqua's adaptation of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof have yet to be announced.

