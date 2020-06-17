Writer of new Bride of Frankenstein calls script a 'twisted little number'

David Koepp has described his new script for a remake of Bride of Frankenstein as a "twisted little number." The writer, whose credits include Jurassic Park and Carlito's Way, also confirmed the Universal is currently talking to directors about the project.

Koepp's official involvement with Bride of Frankenstein dates back to May 2017 and Universal's unveiling of its planned Dark Universe, an ambitious attempt to create a franchise around its classic monsters that would follow the release of the Tom Cruise-starring reboot of The Mummy. At the time, it was announced that Javier Bardem would play Frankenstein’s Monster and Johnny Depp would portray the Invisible Man. It was also announced that Koepp was writing the script for a new version of Bride of Frankenstein, to be directed by Beauty and the Beast filmmaker Bill Condon. That grand scheme was abandoned after The Mummy performed disappointingly at the box office.

In January 2019, Universal announced that the studio would attempt to breathe new cinematic life into its monsters but in a series of standalone tales and that writer-director Leigh Whannell had signed on to make a new version of The Invisible Man for Universal and Blumhouse. Released in February of this year, Whannell's movie was a big hit and, in March, it was reported that Universal and Blumhouse had recruited Karyn Kusama to direct a Dracula movie.

"I love that Universal, to their credit, they said, 'Ooh, that didn’t work.'" says Koepp of the Dark Universe initiative. "And they decided to make them smaller, make them present-day, and 'Let’s see what filmmakers are thinking.'"

Turns out, Koepp was thinking that he would take a crack at a very different version of Bride of Frankenstein than the one which would have been directed by Condon.

"Sort of inspired by Invisible Man and this kind of freeing approach of it not costing a fortune and it not needing a great big movie star, I wrote another take on it, which they're talking to directors about," says Koepp. "So, hopefully, that will be pressing forward. It’s a twisted little number, but a lot of fun I think."

Koepp wrote and directed the horror film You Should Have Left, which is released On-Demand Thursday.