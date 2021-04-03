New Black Widow trailer teases Avenger's mysterious past

Black Widow type Movie genre Superhero

Black Widow finally has a firm release date — and what better way to celebrate than with a new trailer?

Marvel dropped a new preview for its upcoming superhero romp, starring Scarlett Johansson as the titular Avenger, which is now slated to hit theaters and Disney+ on July 9. The film, following in the footsteps of Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon, will be available for an extra $30 "premier access" price on the streaming service.

Set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, Black Widow explores the darker side of Natasha Romanoff's past as she reconnects with her old "family," including her fellow Widow Yelena (Florence Pugh), Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), and Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour). The new trailer hints at the film's deeper dive into the hero's history, with what appear to be flashbacks to Natasha's teenage years.

"I thought it was interesting to explore this part of her life before she rejoins the Avengers, before she makes that ultimate sacrifice," Johansson previously told EW of the film. "How does she become this full person from all these broken pieces?"

Check out the full trailer above.

