9 new Academy members speak on 'storming the gates' of Oscar with diversity revolution

As soon as she received her invitation, Professor Marston and the Wonder Women director Angela Robinson felt “a responsibility to serve” others like her. “I feel like at least 90 percent of every line of dialogue from every narrative image you’ve seen since the beginning of film has been through the brain, eyes, and mouths of white men — and a narrow segment of white men… it’s really formed how we as women think about ourselves, how we think about race and culture… it’s imperative that those voices become more diverse,” she says. “Growing up, institutions like this have not been inclusive of me, so I never really aspired to be in them because I didn’t think that was somewhere Hollywood was going to move. I’m excited now, as I’ve been inducted in the Academy during a moment of disruption, a moment of re-examining the Hollywood power dynamics.” She goes on to proclaim herself an “advocate for different perspectives and points of view, for queer people or people of color or women or any sort of othered narratives,” especially when it comes to “storming the gates” of an institution like the Academy. “The more people who are at the table, the more people in the room, the more exciting the artistic and cultural conversation is going to be. That will be reflected in what kind of films are considered and honored [by the Academy]. I also feel like there’s a one-year reaction, that’s oh no, we’re going to do it once and then it flies back… so I also feel like part of my role as an activist as well as an artist is to not have the quick, PR fix… but to work towards more long-term change. So that is also something that I’m looking to the Academy for: not just a response to the particular fervor of this moment, but to organically shift the perspective and makeup to be more reflective of our world and more reflective of different viewpoints for the long-term.”