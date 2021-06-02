Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to lead Jane Austen adaptation for Netflix

Netflix is writing a new chapter in Jane Austen's literary legacy with Never Have I Ever breakout Maitreyi Ramakrishnan at the helm.

EW has confirmed the 19-year-old Canadian actress will lead the streaming service's new romantic comedy The Netherfield Girls as Lizzie Bennett, a reimagined version of Austen's famous character at the center of her beloved novel Pride & Prejudice.

Writer-director Becca Gleason (Summer '03) will lead behind the scenes to create "a fresh and funny contemporary adaptation of Pride & Prejudice in the spirit of Easy A and 10 Things I Hate About You," per Netflix. Variety first reported the news Wednesday.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to lead Netflix's new 'Netherfield Girls' Jane Austen adaptation. | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ramakrishnan rose to prominence last year at the center of Mindy Kaling's high school comedy series Never Have I Ever, which returns for season 2 this July and will follow the central characters' finally dealing with the death of their family patriarch head-on.

"Season 1 was about saying goodbye," showrunner Lang Fisher previously EW in a season 2 preview. "Both Nalini and Devi had pushed it off and not dealt with their feelings about Mohan dying. And this season, it's about moving on. It's about life without him and how to bounce back."

A release date for The Netherfield Girls has yet to be announced.

