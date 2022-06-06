Neve Campbell won't return for Scream 6 due to salary dispute: 'A very difficult decision'

"I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise," the actress says.

Sidney Prescott will not be returning to Woodsboro.

Neve Campbell, who plays the heroine in the long-running horror franchise, will not be in the upcoming Scream 6 due to a salary dispute. The offer presented to the franchise mainstay "did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise," she said in a statement Monday.

"Sadly, I won't be making the next Scream film," Campbell said. "As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

Campbell said it has "been a very difficult decision to move on," and thanked fans for their support. "To all my Scream fans, I love you," she said. "You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."

Representatives for Paramount, the studio behind the film, didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Campbell has previously spoken out about her compensation struggles, convening with fellow scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis for a conversation with Variety. Curtis, who starred in the successful Halloween films, said she "didn't really make much money off of the horror movies." It prompted Campbell to share her own experiences on Scream 3, noting she "did all right" but didn't receive back end, which refers to compensation after a film turns a profit.

"There's always the promise of back end," she said at the time. "And then, of course, it's drowned in publicity and costs and all the reasons they say, 'Oh, actually no, we didn't make the amount of money that we're claiming we made in all the press, so that we don't have to give you that,' unfortunately. It was the Weinsteins." Campbell and Curtis lamented the barriers faced by women in horror. "We would like to make equal," the Scream alum said.

Campbell made her debut in Wes Craven's first Scream in 1996, reprising her role in the four sequels that followed, including the recent Scream 5 alongside newcomers Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, and Jasmin Savoy Brown. Original Scream star Courteney Cox will once again reprise her role as Gale Weathers in the upcoming Scream 6, which will bring back alum Hayden Panettiere. It's scheduled for a March 31, 2023 theatrical release.