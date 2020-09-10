Neve Campbell to appear in fifth Scream movie

Neve Campbell is returning to the Scream franchise.

It was announced Thursday that the actress, who played the lead role of Sidney Prescott in the four previous Scream films, will appear in the fifth entry in the slasher series. Campbell joins a cast that includes fellow franchise veterans David Arquette and Courteney Cox as well as Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, and Jenna Ortega. The new Scream film will shoot in Wilmington, N.C., and is set for release on Jan. 14, 2022.

The fifth Scream film is being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, of the filmmaking group Radio Silence. It is the first movie in the series not to be directed by the late Wes Craven.

"We're pinching ourselves!" Radio Silence said in a statement. "It's hard to express how much the character Sidney Prescott shaped our love of movies and to have the chance to work with Neve is truly a dream come true. It just wouldn't be a Scream movie without Neve and we're so excited and honored to join her in Woodsboro."

"After spending time speaking with Radio Silence, they have shown such love, respect and admiration for Wes Craven and all that he's created in the Scream franchise," Campbell said. "I am beyond excited to step back into the role of Sidney Prescott and return to Woodsboro."