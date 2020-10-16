Neve Campbell was 'apprehensive' about making Scream 5 after passing of Wes Craven

Craven directed the original 1996 Scream and its three sequels. In 2015, the filmmaker passed away as the result of a brain tumor. The upcoming fifth Scream film stars Campbell, Courteney Cox , David Arquette, Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, and Jenna Ortega. The movie is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the filmmaking group Radio Silence. The pair previously directed 2019's Ready or Not.

"I'm excited to get back to it," Campbell said on The Talk. "I'm excited to see Courteney and David. Im excited to see this young new cast. I'm excited to work with these new directors. I had been apprehensive because, you know, our director, our incredible director Wes Craven passed away, and I wasn't sure about doing a film without him. But the new directors came to me with this beautiful letter saying that they've become directors and love film because of these films, and because of Wes, and they really want to be true to his story and his journey with these films, so I was really happy to hear that."