Tom Hardy to star in Netflix action-thriller from The Raid director Gareth Evans

Havoc is the first of multiple movies Evans will make for Netflix over the next several years.

Director and screenwriter Gareth Evans, known for his work on the adrenaline-pumping The Raid franchise, is now raiding Netflix with a new deal that will see him making movies for the streamer for the next several years. First up, an action-thriller starring Tom Hardy.

Hardy will lead the cast of Havoc as "a detective rescuing a politician's son while unraveling a web of corruption in his city" following a drug deal gone wrong, according to Netflix. The Venom and Mad Max: Fury Road actor will also produce the film with Evans, who will write and direct.

Evans is most known for writing and directing 2011's The Raid: Redemption and its sequel, 2014's The Raid 2, both high-octane actioners featuring the martial arts skills of international movie star Iko Uwais. Evans is also writing the American remake of The Raid, to be directed by Joe Carnahan.

The filmmaker more recently worked with Netflix on Apostle, starring Beauty & the Beast star Dan Stevens.