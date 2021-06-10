Andrew Garfield sings about bohemian living in first Tick, Tick... Boom! teaser trailer

Tick Tick...Boom! type Movie

This is the life bohemia...

No, we're not paraphrasing "La Vie Boheme" from Rent - though we sorta kinda are? Netflix dropped the first teaser trailer for the film adaptation of late composer and playwright Jonathan Larson's autobiographical musical Tick, Tick... Boom!

It stars Andrew Garfield as Jon, a young theater composer who's waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Subject matter that's relatable to the film's director, Pulitzer Prize and Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda making his directorial debut here.

One of Larson's earlier works, Tick, Tick... Boom! follows Jon as he feels mounting pressure in the days leading up to a showcase of his work. His girlfriend, Susan (Alexandra Shipp), dreams of an artistic life outside of New York City, while his friend, Michael (Robin de Jesús), has abandoned his own creative dreams for a life of financial security.

Things close in from all sides, as Jon's artistic community is ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. The clock is literally ticking as Jon ponders the age-old question: what are we meant to do with the time we have?

Larson, of course, revolutionized musical theater with Rent, which went on to win the Pulitzer Prize. However, he wasn't there to witness it, after dying tragically of an aortic aneurysm the morning of Rent's first off-Broadway preview.

The cast is rounded out by Joshua Henry, Mj Rodriguez, Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter, Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens.

tick, tick...BOOM! Andrew Garfield in Netflix movie "Tick, Tick... Boom!" | Credit: Netflix

"Tick, Tick... Boom! is a corner of the world I know from every angle," said Miranda in a statement. "I know what it's like to be a struggling songwriter. I know what it is to be in your 20s writing that one musical, what it's like to be in New York with a bunch of friends with artistic dreams and then watch them drop off one by one, to real life while you're still hanging on. It's a story of doubling down on your craft in the face of impossible odds, which is not unique to musical theater - it's the struggle of any artist trying to make a living doing the thing they love."

The original stage production debuted in 1990 under the title Boho Days at the Second Stage workshop in New York. Larson performed it as a one-man "rock monologue." He then redeveloped it under the title Tick, Tick... Boom! and performed it in 1992.

The film will debut in select theaters and on Netflix this fall. Watch the teaser trailer above for more.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: