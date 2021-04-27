LIVE

Netflix reveals Lin-Manuel Miranda's Vivo, Channing Tatum as George Washington in summer movie sizzle reel

See new looks at the movies coming to Netflix this summer.

By Nick Romano
April 27, 2021 at 09:55 AM EDT
Netflix dropped a slew of first looks at movies coming to the platform this summer, including the animated Vivo with the voice of Lin-Manuel Miranda, a Channing Tatum-voiced Avengers-esque George Washington, and Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead.

The streamer released a sizzle reel to preview this year's slate, which includes new titles dropping on the platform every week.

Separately, a teaser of Vivo, directed by Kirk DeMicco and written by DeMicco and Quiara Alegría Hudes, reveals more of Miranda as a musically gifted kinkajou (a.k.a. a rainforest "honey bear").

The film sees this animal trying to find his way from Havana to Miami in order to deliver a song to his cherished owner's long-lost love.

As for that Tatum as Washington title? That would be America: The Motion Picture, premiering June 30.

This is another Phil Lord and Chris Miller work but with Matt Thompson as director. It's an animated revisionist history where Washington wields a chainsaw and assembles a team of rabble rousers to defeat Benedict Arnold and King James in the American Revolution. His allies include "beer-loving bro Sam Adams, famed scientist Thomas Edison, acclaimed horseman Paul Revere, and a very pissed off Geronimo," according to a logline description.

The sizzle reel also features footage from Guillermo del Toro's animated Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans movie, Jason Momoa in Sweet Girl, Kevin Hart in Fatherhood, the She's All That gender-swapped remake He's All That, The Kissing Booth 3, and John David Washington in Beckett (about a vacationing couple who fall trap to a violent conspiracy).

