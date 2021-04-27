See new looks at the movies coming to Netflix this summer.

Netflix dropped a slew of first looks at movies coming to the platform this summer, including the animated Vivo with the voice of Lin-Manuel Miranda, a Channing Tatum-voiced Avengers-esque George Washington, and Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead.

The streamer released a sizzle reel to preview this year's slate, which includes new titles dropping on the platform every week.

Separately, a teaser of Vivo, directed by Kirk DeMicco and written by DeMicco and Quiara Alegría Hudes, reveals more of Miranda as a musically gifted kinkajou (a.k.a. a rainforest "honey bear").

The film sees this animal trying to find his way from Havana to Miami in order to deliver a song to his cherished owner's long-lost love.

As for that Tatum as Washington title? That would be America: The Motion Picture, premiering June 30.

This is another Phil Lord and Chris Miller work but with Matt Thompson as director. It's an animated revisionist history where Washington wields a chainsaw and assembles a team of rabble rousers to defeat Benedict Arnold and King James in the American Revolution. His allies include "beer-loving bro Sam Adams, famed scientist Thomas Edison, acclaimed horseman Paul Revere, and a very pissed off Geronimo," according to a logline description.

The sizzle reel also features footage from Guillermo del Toro's animated Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans movie, Jason Momoa in Sweet Girl, Kevin Hart in Fatherhood, the She's All That gender-swapped remake He's All That, The Kissing Booth 3, and John David Washington in Beckett (about a vacationing couple who fall trap to a violent conspiracy).

Watch above.