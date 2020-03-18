Have a social distancing Netflix viewing party with this clever Chrome extension

Image zoom Netflix

Does COVID-19 have you missing movie nights with your pals? Or maybe just binging your favorite TV show with your long-distance special someone?

It turns out there's a Google Chrome extension that can fill the void while we all practice CDC-recommended social distancing practices. The Chrome extension Netflix Party creates a function on your Netflix interface that allows you to chat with shared viewers and keep the party going while you watch.

News about the extension began spreading Tuesday afternoon on Twitter. "PSA: If you want to still have movie night with friends without risking COVID-19 spread, Chrome has an extension called Netflix Party that allows you to simultaneously stream Netflix with friends. It has a chat window & play/pauses for everyone in the group so you stay synced," a tweet read.

Throwing your own Netflix Party is pretty simple. You just download the extension, open Netflix, press play on whatever it is you want to watch, click the NP icon in your tool party, and share the URL with whoever it is you want to watch with (they have to have the extension installed as well).

Just make sure you've clicked the "Show chat" option so you don't miss a minute of chatting about your new favorite show.

From there, watch away — if one of you wants to discuss something in-depth, you can easily pause and re-start. But you can also just keep a running conversation going while you watch.

So whether you're finally watching all three-plus hours of The Irishman or catching up on Love Is Blind, you don't have to do it alone.

