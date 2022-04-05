The power of the bit.

Netflix actually made a Short-Ass Movies category after Saturday Night Live sketch

The powers that be at Netflix saw a recent Saturday Night Live sketch and thought to themselves, "Good idea."

The streaming giant created a new category for subscribers titled "Short-Ass Movies" after getting the idea from an SNL sketch that aired this past weekend during Jerrod Carmichael's episode.

The pre-taped segment saw Pete Davidson, Chris Redd, Red Rocket star Simon Rex, and rapper Gunna musically muse about how they are always in need of "a really short movie" that's at most an hour and 40 minutes long. Not something like The Batman with a nearly 3-hour runtime.

“Short-Ass Movie” sketch Gunna, Pete Davidson, Simon Rex, and Chris Redd rap about their wish for "short-ass movies" on 'Saturday Night Live.' | Credit: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

"Three hours, 47 minutes? Bro, you must be crazy. No thanks, I'mma watch a short-ass movie like Driving Miss Daisy," Davidson rapped in the bit.

Netflix responded to the video on social media this week with the caption, "Good idea," and a link to the newly created Short-Ass Movies category, where the median runtime for the listed titles is 90 minutes. You'll be searching forever if you're looking for anything above 1 hour and 40 minutes on this page.

Watch the sketch that inspired it all below:

