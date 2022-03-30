Netflix and Robert Rodriguez are officially bringing back Spy Kids

The From Dusk Till Dawn director will once again helm the reimagining of the popular 2001 family action film franchise, working with producers from Skydance and Spyglass Media.

Strap on your BuddyPacks, it's once again time to blast off into the world of Spy Kids.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced it would be rebooting the popular 2001 film franchise with its creator and director Robert Rodriguez, plus Skydance and Spyglass Media.

The filmmaker, who recently worked with Netflix on the hit family action movie We Can Be Heroes, will be writing, directing, and producing the new film that will be introducing the world to a new family of spies.

The previous movies Spy Kids (2001), Spy Kids 2: The Island Of Lost Dreams (2002), Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003), and Spy Kids: All The Time In The World (2011), followed the Cortez children Carmen (Alexa PenaVega) and Juni (Daryl Sabara) as they followed in the footsteps of their secret agent parents Gregorio (Antonio Banderas) and Ingrid (Carla Gugino)—and even saved them from time to time.

While there's no word yet on any members of the original cast returning for the new Netflix project, Rodriguez did hint to EW that the reboot was in the works, saying "I've been getting calls from all kinds of studios: 'Reboot Spy Kids.' 'Reboot Sharkboy.' Of course they want to. They're all sitting at home with their kids," in reference to quarantining during the pandemic.

News of this reboot comes on the 21st anniversary of when Spy Kids was released.

