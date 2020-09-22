Netflix's gorgeous Over the Moon trailer teases fantastical lunar landing

Netflix's latest animated adventure is making fireworks in the cinematic sky.

The streaming giant unveiled Tuesday the final trailer for its ambitious family film Over the Moon, which features an all-star ensemble cast voicing an eclectic batch of characters peppering a tale about a young girl, Fei Fei (Cathy Ang), who builds a rocket ship to the moon.

Along the way, Fei Fei acquires an unexpected celestial companion, who accompanies her lunar landing atop a mysterious landscape populated by fantastical creatures and the legendary (and, judging by the trailer, musically inclined) Moon Goddess, Chang'e (Phillipa Soo).

Over the Moon also includes voice performances by Robert G. Chiu, Ken Jeong, John Cho, Ruthie Ann Miles, Margaret Cho, Kimiko Glenn, Artt Butler, and Sandra Oh.

The film is directed by Disney character animator Glen Keane, whose past credits include work on The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and more. It is the last screen credit for The Hate U Give writer Audrey Wells, who died in 2018.

Over the Moon blasts off Oct. 23 on Netflix.

Watch the final trailer above, and see the film's new poster below.

Image zoom Netflix