Netflix's Operation Varsity Blues trailer recreates real F.B.I. wiretaps from college admissions scam

The new documentary from the makers of Fyre go inside the 2019 bombshell scandal.

Netflix's first trailer for the Operational Varsity Blues documentary goes inside the F.B.I. investigation that exposed the biggest college admissions scam in American history.

As seen in the footage, director Chris Smith and writer-editor Jon Karmen, who worked on Fyre Festival doc The Greatest Party That Never Happened, recreated wiretapped conversations between wealthy parents and Rick Singer, who helped his clients cheat their children's way into prestigious universities. Parts of the documentary are dramatized scenarios with actor Matthew Modine in the role of Singer, while other parts consist of interviews with experts.

Image zoom Credit: Netflix

"They had every advantage and yet they still cheated," a voiceover says.

"In America, you love the wealthy and you hate the wealthy," another voiceover comments. "They disgust us and they fascinate us."

Operation Varsity Blues takes its name from the codename for the F.B.I. investigation that exposed Singer, who pleaded guilty on March 12 to charges of racketeering, money laundering, fraud, and obstruction after accepting millions of dollars in bribes. Among his dealings to cheat the college admissions system, he was accused of offering bribes to falsify student athletic records and paying off SAT exam proctors.

More than 50 parents were involved in the scam, including Full House actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, as well as Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman. Singer assisted in the F.B.I. investigation, and many of the parents have since pleaded guilty to various charges.

Operation Varsity Blues will premiere March 17 on Netflix.