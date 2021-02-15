Watch the first trailer for Netflix's Notorious B.I.G. documentary, Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell

"All it was was a dream."

On Monday, Netflix dropped the first trailer for its upcoming Notorious B.I.G. documentary Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell, which is set to offer a fresh look at the life and career of one of the most influential rappers of all time, Christopher Wallace.

Made in collaboration with Biggie's estate and in the wake of his landmark induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the documentary features rare footage filmed by his best friend Damion "D-Roc" Butler and new interviews with his closest friends and family, revealing what Netflix teases is "a side of Wallace that the world never knew."

I Got A Story To Tell is directed by Emmett Malloy and executive produced by Sean Combs, Voletta Wallace, Mark Pitts, Stanley Buchthal, and Emmett and Brendan Malloy. "Biggie blew up overnight — we have no origins from what rap planet this guy came from," says Combs in the trailer, while other family members and friends detail how his talent saved a lot of people's lives but not his own, and explain that a lot of his bad decisions came from wanting to provide. Wallace's life was cut short when he was murdered on the streets of Los Angeles on March 9, 1997 at just age 24.

Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell arrives March 1 on Netflix. Watch the trailer above, and see the poster below.

Image zoom Credit: Netflix