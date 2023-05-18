Nimona Show More About Nimona type TV Show

Watch out world, Nimona is finally here and hellbent on wreaking havoc.

The animated adventure based on ND Stevenson's beloved graphic novel has endured a bumpy road but at long last, the movie is slated to hit Netflix this summer. On June 30, audiences will meet spunky young shapeshifter Nimona, a chaotic force voiced by Chloe Grace Moretz.

Set in a techno-medieval landscape where magic and technology collide, the movie sees Nimona stirring up trouble alongside supervillain Ballister Boldheart. Their mission? To prove that the so-called heroes of their world aren't who they pretend to be.

NIMONA - A Knight (Riz Ahmed) is framed for a crime he didn't commit and the only person who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona (Chloe¨ Grace Moretz), a shape-shifting teen who might also be a monster he's sworn to kill Chloe Grace Moretz voices the titular Nimona | Credit: Netflix

The teaser trailer begins as so many fantasy stories do: "Once upon a time in a fairy tale kingdom," Nimona narrates. Except this time, the beautiful princess in the tower isn't our hero. Nimona has no need for tiaras because she can shape-shift into a dragon and melt all the royal finery down. And she very well might.

"Nimona's always been a spunky little story that just wouldn't stop," Stevenson tweeted to celebrate the news. "She's a fighter… but she's also got some really awesome people fighting for her."

The film also stars Riz Ahmed as Ballister, a knight framed for a crime he didn't commit and Eugene Lee Yang (of Try Guys fame) as Ambrosius Goldenlion, the not-so-heroic champion of the kingdom.

Directed by Spies in Disguise filmmakers Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, Nimona had a very troubled road to release. The highly-anticipated movie is based on Stevenson's webcomic turned best-selling graphic novel, which is especially popular in queer spaces for its inclusivity and representation. Disney drew criticism in 2021 for shelving the film when it acquired Fox and shut down Blue Sky Studios. A year later, Netflix and Annapurna stepped in and announced plans to release the film in 2023.

Nimona hits Netflix on June 30. Watch the teaser trailer below.

